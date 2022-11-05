Kwara increases bursary allowances for students in tertiary institutions

Kwara State government has increased the bursary allowances to students of Kwara origin in tertiary institutions across the country from N5,000 to N10,000. Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Alabi Afees Abolore, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, said application for the bursary would open on Friday, November 4 and close at 12 midnight on November 11. The rise in bursary allowance comes barely one week after Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approved free transport services for students returning for their studies following the end of the eight months industrial action by university lecturers. The free transport served as palliatives to all parents and guardians, the statement added.
