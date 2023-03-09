Kwara indigenes in Lagos endorse Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has led thousands of indigenes of Kwara State resident in Lagos State to declare support for the re-election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu. At an event yesterday, organised by Indigenes of Kwara State who are residents in Lagos, the minister said state had given Kwara people unlimited economic and political opportunities. Mohammed said owing to the generosity of the ruling party, sons of Kwara have been holding key political positions in Lagos, including the state’s current Chief of Staff, members of the House of Representatives, House of Assembly members, commissioners, council chairmen and councilors. He recalled how, in 1999, then Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, now President-Elect, appointed him his Chief of Staff, supported him to contest the governorship of Kwara State, assisted him to clinch the national publicity secretary of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and later the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his eventual appointment as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Mohammed said the support Indigenes of Kwara are giving Sanwo- Olu over his re-election is a payback time for all the largesse people from the state have enjoyed in Lagos.
