Kwara: Is AbdulRazaq on the right path?

Recent developments in Kwara State have put Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq on the spot, but JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports that it is not all about controversies as the governor has recorded some notable feats since he assumed office

The governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has been in the news for different reasons in recent times. Though not a controversial person in outlook, he has attracted controversy to his person beyond Kwara State over his policy on the wearing of Hijab by Muslim students in Kwara State’s public schools and grant-aided Christian mission schools.

This policy is one that has attracted the concerns of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as the policy is considered by some persons as anti-religion and anti-education. However, the governor did not put his foot down on the policy but was able to set up different committees to look at it and see how it could be resolved amicably.

For those against the policy of wearing of hijab in Kwara schools, their argument is that the issue of hijab is diversionary at a time the collective quest of the people of the state is to rescue the ailing education system from its collapse. They added that the crisis generated by the hijab controversy at a time in Osun State and the International School, University of Ibadan should have been a better lesson for any government to learn from.

The question some of them asked against this backdrop is: Why is the governor bringing up the issue of hijab at this period when the country is still battling with the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the education system, and when concerns were being raised about the number of out-of-school children? According to them, the governor is expected to attend to critical challenges and issues facing the state’s education sector rather than engaging in a fruitless journey that will further set the state’s education backward.

However, Muslim stakeholders, such as the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) and Federated Organisations of Muslim Women Organisations of Nigeria (FOMWAN) had come in defence of the governor as they argued that since the state government has already taken over such schools (grant-aided schools), the former missionary owners no longer have control over them.

They also advanced that allowing Muslim female students to wear hijab to school will be in conformity with the judgements of the Kwara State High Court of 2016 and that of the Court of Appeal of 2019. Another controversy, which the Kwara governor has been involved in, is the issue of control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, and which is expected. For some persons they would have a different notion of party control in different states and would want a different idea of party control in another state.

APC as a party is structured in a way that governors elected on its platform controls it in the states. What this means is that the governor decides to a large extent the members of the state executive. But in Kwara State some stakeholders decided that it shouldn’t be so.

This pitted the governor against the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki and some other stakeholders. Consequent on his belief that the state party chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa, was not loyal to him but to his opponents, the governor opted for the deputy state chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, to be made the Kwara State APC Caretaker Committee chairman.

Bolarinwa took over the leadership of Kwara APC executive in a controversial circumstance when the elected chairman, Ishola Fulani was forcefully removed because his principal, the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the then governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed were to defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Despite the controversies, Governor Abdulrasaq, cannot be said to be one of the APC governors attracting negative attention to the party as there great testimonies of his performance in Kwara State in terms of human capital and infrastructural development.

Many in Kwara are of the view that with his coming on board, Kwarans are enjoying dividends of democracy. Abdullahi Yakub from Baruten Local Government Area, who spoke on the governor said: “The only true governor I see ahead of AA (Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq) in Nigeria today is Prof. Zulum of Borno state. In less than two years of his reign, AA has recorded successes in the areas of infrastructure and human capital development touching every nooks and crannies of the state. This is highly unprecedented. “Kwarans are enjoying a fresh breath of politics deviating from the archaic model of mass slavery and personal enrichment.

This is a trend we can’t afford to forfeit. The governor has successfully shelved the status quo of money politics and replaced it with people oriented politics by taking governance and development to the doorsteps of everyone. “This move remains his biggest crime against the proponents of the former. Politics was seen as an investment; put in a dime to install a leader and have a bullion van at your doorstep throughout the reign even at the expense of a dying state. Power belongs to the people and not the multimedia politicians.

The governor is aware of it and this is his driving force. You can’t have a smooth sail without mending the leakages in your ship. “If the youth had followed up post electoral politics like they did prior to the 2019 elections, Bukola Saraki would’ve been ousted longer than now.

He takes sides with the old fashioned political style and forgets that the success of the current political victory was pioneered by men and women of the digital world, the governor inclusive.” For Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, Galadima, of the political dynasty of late Second Republic Leader, Olusola Saraki, “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq is redefining leadership and governance in Kwara State in an unprecedented manner.

First, is his simple and humble approach to leadership, which has distinguished him from previous leaders produced by the state. He carries himself with all simplicity that demystified the office he is occupying that sometimes you wonder if he is a sovernor save for the authority inherent in his Office.

“He goes about his official duties quietly without harassing or intimidating anyone. A low profile and a meticulous resource manager; a goal getter and a result oriented leader; a very sincere leader of his people, who is not carried away the aura of the office he is occupying, but providing services that will benefit the entire people of the state.

The first governor in the history of Kwara State, who doesn’t use siren or any government vehicle till this moment, he is a contented leader that considers leadership as a sacrifice and service to the people not opportunity for self-aggrandizement.

“The achievements of Governor AbdulRasaq in less than two years cut across all the sectors of governance. They cut across health, water, education, agricul-ture, rural development, roads, unrivaled social safety nets and empowerment for the most vulnerable members of the society and the old people in Kwara State.

His rural transformation agenda is second to none and I believe that on completion of his first tenure of four years in office, he would have achieved in concrete terms, what the previous governments could not achieved in sixteen years.” The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, who chronicled the achievements of the governor so far, said: “On assumption of office in May 2019, the immediate challenge before Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was to stabilise Kwara State. From primary healthcare, basic education, nutrition, water, access roads, cash-starved civil service, and many more, the state tottered on the brinks of collapse and required emergency measures to restore normalcy.

“That explains the many quick fixes and impactful interventions of the last few months. Up to 10 water works have now been fixed. Two more, in Offa/Oyun and Jebba, are in the works. The state is now off the UBEC blacklist and has accessed a backlog of seven years matching grants from the federal government to invest in the future of the children. Routine immunisation is back. Basic healthcare services are back and stable, including free malaria care, and public hospitals now attract thrice the traffic inherited in 2019.

“For the record, equipment that never existed in the state are now found in public hospitals. The Colleges of Education have now regained their accreditation, some lost theirs nearly 10 years ago! Between 2019 and 2020, the administration intervened in and constructed over 100 roads, culverts, bridges, including critical access roads in the hinterlands. Until 2020, if you were travelling within Kwara, you needed a detour to Igbeti in Oyo State to access Bani (Kaiama) in Kwara State. That is no longer the case, thanks to this administration. At least 43 schools and 23 primary healthcare facilities are being renovated and equipped.

Several contractual debts and obligations, including salaries, dating back as far as 2012 have been settled. “Long-gone development partners are back in the state, thanks to huge counterpart funds paid by the administration as well as its political commitment to bettering the state’s human capital indices. What about the running cost now restored to breathe life to the MDAs? The icing on the cake is several anti-poverty measures and pro-business interventions of the administration from which dozens of thousands of residents have benefited. Last year, the administration built and equipped an isolation centre, the first in the 54-year-old state. It is constructing a 12-bed intensive care unit (ICU) at the premier Ilorin General Hospital, the largest in the entire North Central.

“A visual arts centre and an innovation hub, both of them products of futuristic thinking, are being built, while various sports facilities such as a 10-arm squash court are underway at the Kwara State Stadium Complex. That will possibly be the biggest squash complex in Nigeria. Hold your breath: from being off air in 2019, the Radio Kwara now transmits 24 hours, the first time since it was established.” The achievements, Ajakaye submitted that “there is a lot more to be done. Kwara requires huge investments in strategic infrastructure and revenuegenerating vocations to widen the economic base of the state without resorting to undue taxation of the citizenry.”

