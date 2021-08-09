Kwara: Kidnappers place N30m ransom on victim

Kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N30 million to release Engineer Ayo Alabi, one of the nine persons who were abducted at Eleyin village between Oke-Onigbin and Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. The kidnappers have not established contacts with families of the remaining victims.

It was learnt that the kidnappers got in touch with a friend of the victim, Mr Williams Owolabi, on Sunday night and demanded the ransom to secure his release.

Alabi was reportedly returning from a funeral held at Osi in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state on Saturday evening when six armed men were said to have emerged from the bush and ordered the seven people in a Sienna bus to come down and led them into the bush.

Also, a car being driven by a pastor and his wife was intercepted by gunmen at Ekan Meje/Ekiti axis in Kwara South Senatorial District.

However, the police, in a gun battle, have been able to rescue four out of the seven victims in the Sienna Bus, while the kidnappers escaped with the remaining three passengers.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the two kidnap cases, said some arrests have been made and police patrol has been intensified across the state.

Like this: Like Loading...