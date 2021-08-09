Metro & Crime

Kwara: Kidnappers place N30m ransom on victim

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N30 million to release Engineer Ayo Alabi, one of the nine persons who were abducted at Eleyin village between Oke-Onigbin and Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. The kidnappers have not established contacts with families of the remaining victims.

It was learnt that the kidnappers got in touch with a friend of the victim, Mr Williams Owolabi, on Sunday night and demanded the ransom to secure his release.

Alabi was reportedly returning from a funeral held at Osi in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state on Saturday evening when six armed men were said to have emerged from the bush and ordered the seven people in a Sienna bus to come down and led them into the bush.

Also, a car being driven by a pastor and his wife was intercepted by gunmen at Ekan Meje/Ekiti axis in Kwara South Senatorial District.

However, the police, in a gun battle, have been able to rescue four out of the seven victims in the Sienna Bus, while the kidnappers escaped with the remaining three passengers.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the two kidnap cases, said some arrests have been made and police patrol has been intensified across the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ile Arugbo: Court strikes out Saraki’s case

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, has struck out the suit challenging the demolition and acquisition of the disputed land of the late Dr Olusola Saraki (Ile Arugbo) by the Kwara State government. The trial Judge, Justice Abiodun Adewara, struck out the suit due to lack of diligent prosecution. The […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau NUJ Secretariat ready in June, say Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Plateau State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Hon. Dan Manjang has said that Governor Simon Lalong is determined to commission the ongoing remodelling of the state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Jos. Manjang stated this when he took an on the spot assessment of the project […]
Metro & Crime

Onipokia tussle: I never congratulated Oba Yisa – Chief Obanla

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh Chief Obanla Oteni, the head of family of Oteni Dodo, Ruling House, in Ipokia Local Government Area in Ogun State has denied congratulating the newly installed Oba Yisa Olaniyan on a radio station. The royal family house, in a statement,  denied congratulating Oba Yisa Olaniyan, knowing fully well that the case over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica