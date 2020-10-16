Kwara Labour suspends 3-day-old strike

The strike action embarked upon by workers in Kwara State to demand the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage by the state government for all categories of workers in the state has been suspended.

Organised Labour Unions, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC-TUS), in a statement jointly signed by their Chairmen, Aliyu Isa Ore, Ezekiel Adegoke and Saliu Suleiman respectively, directed all workers to resume on Monday, October 19 .

The statement titled: ‘Suspension of strike’, reads: “The leadership of the labour movement in Kwara State, the Nigeria labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC-TUS) after due consultation and the intervention of well-meaning Kwarans on the on-going strike and the readiness of the state government to shift ground on the new minimum wage to pave way for the minimum wage committee to meet and conclude for signing and implementation to all categories of workers of the state, local government workers and pensioners, resolved as follows:

“To suspend the on-going strike action to pave way for the final conclusion of the new wage in Kwara State.

“Urge every worker to return to work from Monday 19th October, 2020.

“That no worker irrespective of grade level should be harassed, intimidated, molested or victimised as a result of taking part in the strike as the leaders of the labour movement will not take such lightly.

“That we will not hesitate to call you back to action in case of any failure on the part of the state government as regard to the minimum wage.”

