News

Kwara laments aviation sector’s woes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Kwara State Commissioner for Education Dr. Afeez Alabi has said the challenges facing the aviation industry in the country have affected many other sectors of the economy. Alabi made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of the training for aviation journalists taking place at the In ternational Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin where he gave the keynote address. He said: “Part of what you see todayis part of the fact that ourgovernmentisresponsive. The industry is an industry that is capital-intensive.

“I know that it is an industry that requires a lot of capital to be invested. “The sector should ordinarily be a poster for the economic development of Nigeria “What you find in Nigeria and I’m sorry to say is not impressive in what we are experiencing in the sector. “It is a sector that ordinarily should boost the economy of this nation no doubt, but we are not doing very much, it doesn’t mean we are all not doing anything.

“Generally, issues of policy thrustnot beingfollowed, theissues of bottlenecks, even onthe part of operators they equally have to share the blame. “Suffice it to say that every one of us has one or two lashes for what is happening today in the industry and at the same time we do have to form a synergy that would take the sector to the level you or I would be proud of.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zoning not a must but necessary for Nigeria –Yakassai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said that zoning is a necessary ingredient for the country to thrive even though it is not a must. Yakassai told Saturday Telegraph that it was because of the need to give all parts of the country a sense of belonging that the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) […]
News Top Stories

APC: Leadership change drama ends as Akpanudoedehe returns

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says Buni remains chair The “palace coup” at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by some aggrieved governors to forcibly change the leadership finally collapsed yesterday as the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, returned to the party’s Abuja secretariat. Akpanudoedehe, allegedly sacked alongside the National Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, […]
News

C’River: NDE trains 540 youths on advanced business

Posted on Author Clement James

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training of 540 youths in advanced business development skills in Cross River State. The Cross River State Coordinator of NDE, Mr. Gabriel Udam disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Calabar, the state capital at the end of a two-day advance business training programme for 180 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica