Kwara laments aviation sector’s woes

The Kwara State Commissioner for Education Dr. Afeez Alabi has said the challenges facing the aviation industry in the country have affected many other sectors of the economy. Alabi made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of the training for aviation journalists taking place at the In ternational Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin where he gave the keynote address. He said: “Part of what you see todayis part of the fact that ourgovernmentisresponsive. The industry is an industry that is capital-intensive.

“I know that it is an industry that requires a lot of capital to be invested. “The sector should ordinarily be a poster for the economic development of Nigeria “What you find in Nigeria and I’m sorry to say is not impressive in what we are experiencing in the sector. “It is a sector that ordinarily should boost the economy of this nation no doubt, but we are not doing very much, it doesn’t mean we are all not doing anything.

“Generally, issues of policy thrustnot beingfollowed, theissues of bottlenecks, even onthe part of operators they equally have to share the blame. “Suffice it to say that every one of us has one or two lashes for what is happening today in the industry and at the same time we do have to form a synergy that would take the sector to the level you or I would be proud of.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...