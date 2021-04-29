Kwara lauded on infrastructure development

The Kwara State government has reiterated its commitment to the welfare of the people of the state. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who stated this at the special prayer organised by the Idi-Ogede Household Community Association, Olunlade, Ilorin, said his administration was committed to community development as well as strengthening the communities in the state having realised that growth and development started mostly at the community level.

Like this: Like Loading...