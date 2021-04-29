Kwara lauded on infrastructure development

The Kwara State government has reiterated its commitment to the welfare of the people of the state. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who stated this at the special prayer organised by the Idi-Ogede Household Community Association, Olunlade, Ilorin, said his administration was committed to community development as well as strengthening the communities in the state having realised that growth and development started mostly at the community level.
Related Articles
Hajj: Sanwo-Olu pledges free COVID-19 vaccination for pilgrims
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu, yesterday assured that intending pilgrims in Lagos will be administered COVID-19 vaccine before embarking on the 2021 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia. The governor spoke through Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, at a training programme organised by the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for its […]
PGF DG to Buni: Get clearance from Caucus to register Femi Fani-Kayode
Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman has warned the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to register the former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode without clearance from the Caucus of the party. He described the likes of Fani-Kayode as a “bad […]
1,181,941 Nigerians vaccinated so far – NPHCDA
The Nigerian Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said 1,181,941 have so far been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the country. In its COVID-19 Vaccination Update issued on Tuesday, April 27, the NPHCDA stated that the proportion of Nigerians vaccinated so far represents 58.7 per cent. Although, COVID-19 vaccination centres in […]
