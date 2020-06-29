Kwara lauds public support for COVID-19 fight

T

he Kwara State government has lauded corporate bodies and individuals for their invaluable contributions toward the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Deputy Governor and Chairman, Kwara State COVID-19 Technical Committee, Mr. Kayode Alabi, thanked the donors while receiving another donation of two motorised modular fumigators by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, to the state government to assist in the battle against the spread of the virus.

Alabi commended the royal father for contributing to the COVID-19 fight, describing him as illustrious, intelligent, and selfless, given his decision to commit his personal resources to help humanity.

According to him, the partnership and support of various individuals and organisations had boosted the state government’s COVID-19 intervention in a significant way, adding that the government needed the support of all to win the battle.

Speaking through Oba Muraina Adedinu Asoya of Isoya Kingdom, who represented him. The Ooni commended the efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the fight against the pandemic, adding that the donation by him was to complement the state government’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic battle.

The Ooni affirmed that it was time people took the pandemic seriously, adding that disinfection of offices, schools and the environment was key to halting the spread of the virus.

The monarch, therefore, promised to continue to contribute his quota towards the development of the country and charged well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to join hands with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, Prof. Olapeju Esimai,

Head of Public Health Department, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife and Chairman of Ooni of Ife COVID-19 Response Team, had explained that the locally made fumigators were environmentally friendly and efficient in fighting Coronavirus and similar viruses in the community.

