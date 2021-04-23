News

Kwara launches 500 hectares Youth Farm Scheme per LG

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Determined to boost food security in Kwara State, the state government has launched a pilot scheme of 500 hectares tagged; ‘Farm Kwara’ in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state. The government said the intention was to create farming communities that would nurture future agripreneurs, improve the productivity of smallholder farmers and boost food security in the state.

The initiative, an offshoot of the recently launched Kwara State Agricultural Transformation Plan, was being facilitated by the state government, which would help young farmers get land and financial facilities that would be paid back under a winwin arrangement, adding that the Kwara initiative would soon begin the process of accessing 500 hectares of land in other local government areas to establish farm estates and allocate up to five hectares each to 100 young farmers. Speaking at the launch of Farm Kwara in the Adanla community area in Ifelodun Local Government Area, Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi said at least half of the youth beneficiaries would be women and that participants would be provided with inputs, mechanisation and technical support to ensure sustainability in partnership with private sector partners.

Our Reporters

