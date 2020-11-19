Kwara launches house-to-house distribution of 2.3m free mosquito nets

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has noted that more than 50 percent of health complications reported across public hospitals resulted from poorly treated malaria-related cases, reiterating his commitment to the global fight against the disease that experts say is number one killer in sub-Saharan Africa.

The governor spoke in Ilorin at the official launch of the house-to-house distribution of 2.3million insecticide treated mosquito nets (ITNs) which the state received from Global Funds as a result of its payment of relevant counterpart funds.

AbdulRazaq said his administration has paid huge counterpart funds to key into various initiatives that would afford people of the state access to basic healthcare, including the free malaria programme recently launched.

“A little over one year ago, we invested millions of naira in paying counterpart funds to key into various basic healthcare programmes. N82m of that amount was meant for the anti-malaria initiative of the Global Fund. What we have in return are 2.3million insecticide treated nets worth over N3.3bn, among other socioeconomic benefits,” AbdulRazaq said at the event held at the open field of Government House Ilorin.

“Today, we are flagging off the house-to-house distribution of these nets across our state. To do this, we have engaged at least 5,000 persons who will get paid for doing so.

“Malaria is a major killer disease in sub-Saharan Africa. It has also proven to have adverse economic effects. This is why we are so interested in fighting it. However, it is cheaper to prevent malaria than curing it. One major way of preventing the killer disease is the use of insecticide treated nets. It is safe for use and I urge our people to use it.”

AbdulRazaq also commended all partners, volunteers, and net advocates, especially the former Minister of State for Health Hajia Amina Ndalolo for their efforts in the campaign.

Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire, for his part, said Nigeria has continued to witness appreciable progress in malaria control and elimination efforts as the rate of malaria infection now stands at 20% in Kwara State.

Like this: Like Loading...