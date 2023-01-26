Kwara launches new healthcare intervention

Development partners have commended the giant strides of Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq’s administration in the health sector, saying the feat recorded in the sector by the state government was a testament of the governor’s firm commitment to public good. The commendation was made in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, where Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq officially flagged off an investment fund to deepen access to primary healthcare services in Kwara State through IMPACT project. IMPACT, an acronym for Immunisation Plus and Malaria Process by Accelerating and Transparency, is funded by the World Bank after the state paid $100,000 counterpart funds.

Each benefiting PHC is getting N4.6m to upgrade primary healthcare infrastructure. Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo commended the administration for its strategic partnerships and investment in primary healthcare programmes to deliver quality healthcare services to the citizens.

Dr. Mulombo, who spoke through the North Central Coordinator for WHO, Dr. Asma’l Zeenat, said Kwara state was able to have the programme in place because of the leadership commitment of the Governor. “I want to, on behalf of the representative of WHO, commend and congratulate the Kwara State Government for establishing the IMPACT project to improve access to universal health coverage,” she said. She lauded AbdulRazaq for providing the enabling grounds for the WHO to deliver on its 2023 goals, which she said was meant to cover at least three billion people worldwide, urging the implementing agency to ensure that the project is effectively handled to achieve the set objectives.

The event was well attended by the Governor; Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Senator Umar Sadiq (Kwara North); cabinet members including Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq; Executive Secretary Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr. Nusirat Elelu; State Coordinator of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Hanifa Hamza; and State Team Lead Africa Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), Dr. Tinuke Ahmed. Others were the representative of the Emir of Ilorin and Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin, Dr. Abubakar Usman Jos; the Olupako of Share Oba Haruna Olawale Sulaiman; other traditional rulers and chiefs; representatives of the primary healthcare centers across the 193 geopolitical wards of the state; among others.

On her part, Dr. Elelu said the administration has repositioned the health sector through prompt payments of counterpart funds, adequate investments in basic infrastructure, prompt payment of salaries of health workers, and their promotion, among other incentives that enable the state to stand shoulder high on health issues in the comity of states, adding that the agency would do everything within its power to ensure that the resources entrusted into its care are utilised for the common man and in line with the necessary guidelines. AFENET’s representative, Dr. Tinuke Ahmed said the IMPACT project indicates that the government means well for its people and promised to work closely with the administration in the implementation stage to enable it reap the full benefits of such investments.

Governor AbdulRazaq said the programme again underscores his administration’s focus to ensure universal health coverage (UHC) for an average Kwaran. “I welcome you all to this important occasion which signals another milestone in the life of our administration. One of the cardinal goals of our administration is to ensure UHC for all Kwarans, irrespective of their location. This has guided all the strategic interventions we have made in the health sector,” he said. “One of the early commitments our administration made is the Expression of Interest in the IMPACT Project by meeting all the necessary requirements, including the payment of $100,000 counterpart fund.”

