Kwara legislator claims plot to destroy Ekiti LG APC

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti Local Government Area, Kwara State, Ganiyu Gabriel, has cried out over an alleged plot by some members to destroy the party. Gabriel, who represents Ekiti Constituency in the House of Assembly, who was reacting to the alleged suspension of Ekiti LGA APC Chairman, Wale Awelewa, said many of them have been known to be hobnobbing with the opposition. The APC in Opin Ward had suspended Awelewa over alleged financial misconduct and for endorsing Gabriel for a second term.
