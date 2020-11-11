Kwara lifts curfew in Ilorin metropolis

The curfew imposed on Ilorin metropolis, the Kwara State capital, by the state government has been lifted. This is effective from Thursday, November 12.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, stated: “Kwarans may however see increased joint patrols by security agencies within the metropolis and across the state. It is to strengthen the gains of the past weeks and keep criminal elements at bay.

“Citizens are to go about their lawful business without any fear. The government sincerely commends citizens and all critical stakeholders, especially the security agencies, for their support for the measures taken to strengthen security in the wake of some recent developments.”

