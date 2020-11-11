Metro & Crime

Kwara lifts curfew in Ilorin metropolis

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The curfew imposed on Ilorin metropolis, the Kwara State capital, by the state government has been lifted. This is effective from Thursday, November 12.
A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, stated: “Kwarans may however see increased joint patrols by security agencies within the metropolis and across the state. It is to strengthen the gains of the past weeks and keep criminal elements at bay.
“Citizens are to go about their lawful business without any fear. The government sincerely commends citizens and all critical stakeholders, especially the security agencies, for their support for the measures taken to strengthen security in the wake of some recent developments.”

Our Reporters

Metro & Crime

Teaching hospital deserted as patients are discharged

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Consultants, nurses take over duties at Abeokuta FMC   No going back, say doctors     Effects of the strike declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) yesterday revibrated across the country. The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) was deserted on the second day of the strike yesterday.   Many patients on […]
Metro & Crime

Husband remanded for pouring hot water on wife’s breasts

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

An Enugu South Magistrates’ Court has remanded a man, Mr. Emmanuel Opoku, in police custody for allegedly pouring hot water on his nursing wife’s breasts. Opoku was arraigned on Tuesday. The accused was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. According to the charge sheet, No: MES/ 226 c/20, Opoku unlawfully poured hot water on […]
Metro & Crime

Police nab man who killed wife with acid in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested a man, Okon-Abasi Etim Okon, who reportedly poured acid on his wife leading to her death. Okon, a native of Mbiakpan Ikot Edim in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, was alleged to have on September 10, 2020, poured acid on his wife, Margaret, while […]

