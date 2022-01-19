Kwara: Man, 25, reportedly commits suicide over financial insolvency

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has disclosed that one Olakunle Obaoye, 25, has committed suicide reportedly due to depression occasioned by his inability to pay his debts. The deceased, according to the Command’s spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin, was found dead inside a bush at Erinmope village near Ayedun in Oke Ero Local Government Area of the state, adding that the matter has been handed over to the police for further investigation and necessary actions. He said: “On Monday 17/01/2022:at about 1200 hours one Thomas Obaoye of Ayedun town went to our divisional office in the area to notify our men on ground about the demise of his brother, Olakunle Obaoye, 25, whose lifeless body was found hanging on the three in what looked like a suicide. “The NSCDC men from Ayedun Division later went to the scene of the incident and worked together with the relatives of the victim to bring down his corpse from the tree. The dead body was later handed over to the family for proper burial.”

