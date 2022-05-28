Kwara: Man in NSCDC net for allegedly hacking brother to death

One Umar Bello has been arrested by the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly hacking his brother, Abdullahi Bello, to death over minor misunderstanding, according to a statement by the state Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi. Afolabi explained further that the unfortunate incident occurred at Dogonruwa area of Woro in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State on Friday.

He said: “In the early hours of Friday, May 27, 2022, our divisional office in Kaima received a distress call that two brothers were engaged in a deadly fight, using dangerous objects like rod and cutlass and that one of them has become unconscious due to loss of too much blood. We arrived at the scene of the incident promptly, but the victim before he could reach the hospital. “The culprit was later picked up and handed over to the police who subsequently arrived at the scene of the incident for further investigations and possible prosecution.”

