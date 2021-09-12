Kwara: Man in NSCDC net for allegedly having carnal knowledge of own mother

An immigrant from Benin Republic, Adamu Sabi Sime, has been arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his biological mother.

The Command’s spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, who confirmed the incident in a statement, added that Adamu has three children already from his mother.

The statement added: “On Thursday September 9, 2021 one Mallam Bandede, the district head of Mosne Had community in Kaiama reported the incestuous act being committed by one Adamu Sabi Sime and his mother Fati Sime of the same community.

“Men from the intelligence unit and NSCDC operatives in Kaiama swung into action and the outcome of the investigations established the fact that the mother (Fati) has three children for her biological son. Further checks revealed that the younger brother of the accused, who was also confirmed to be sleeping with the mother, is now at large.”

The statement added that: “The mother and her two sons don’t even have necessary papers to stay in Nigeria. They have been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for background check and further actions.”

