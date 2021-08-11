Kwara: Man in NSCDC’s net for allegedly abducting, raping minor

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 28-yearold man, Bello Muhammed, for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a minor.

The spokesman of the Command, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, in a statement said, “Muhammed conspired with two others, who are still at large, to kidnap 15-year-old Hajarat Ibraheem of llale village, in Oke Ero Local Government Area of the state, they dragged the victim to the bush, tied her hands and raped her several times.

“On Thursday 05/08/2021, one Yakubu Kelani, 50, came to the NSCDC office in Omu Aran to re-port that his 15 years old daughter was kidnapped on her way to fetch water on the 29th July, 2021.

“The suspect was taken into the bush where he was reportedly raped several times by her abductors who later got in touch with the family of the girl demand Laing for the sum of N15 million as ransom.

“The victim’s family paid certain amount of money to the kidnappers who later released the victim. “Luck ran out of one of the abductors, Bello Muhammed, as he was picked up by local vigilante at Kara market, Ajase lpo, who handed him over to operatives of the NSCDC.

“During the interrogation, Muhammed confessed to have committed the crime with his two accomplices who are still at large.

“The two other suspects are Umar Abubakar from Ajase lpo and one Babuga (other name not available).

“In the meantime, operatives of the NSCDC are on the trail of the two other suspects.

“The Commandant NSCDC Kwara State Command, Iskilu Ayinla Makinde has been briefed of the incident and has ordered for immediate manhunt for the other two suspects, while the suspects will be charged to court at the completion of the investigations,” CDPRO concluded

