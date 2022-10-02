Kwara: Monarch, 2 others kidnapped; 2 suspects in police net

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The traditional ruler of Owa Onire in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, his wife and driver have been abducted.

However, the police tactical teams, alongside the vigilante and hunters, promptly dispatched to the area by the state Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, led to the rescue of the abducted wife of the traditional ruler, while two of the suspects involved in the kidnap, Bello Abubakar, 31, and Bawa Seketri, 30, were arrested and helping the Command in its investigation.

A statement by the spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said efforts are ongoing to rescue the traditional ruler and his driver, adding that the rescued wife of the traditional ruler has been releasedby the police to join her family.

Meanwhile, the state police investigations into a reported case of one missing lady, Nofisat Halidu, in Kaiama, Kaiama Local Government Area of the state have revealed the alleged nefarious activities of one Dr. Adio Adeyemi Adebowale, who is already in police net in Edo State for allegedly killing one Ifeoluwa, his girlfriend, who was declared missing in Tanke area of Ilorin sometime in 2021. Her dead body was later discovered in a bush in Alapa area of Ilorin where he reportedly dumped it.

