Kwara monarch docked for allegedly assaulting colleague

The traditional ruler of Samora in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Matthew Idowu Ajiboye, was arraigned at an Ilorin Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly leading some hoodlums to attack the Oloba of Eju Land, Alhaji Maroof Afolayan Adebayo in his palace also located in the same local government.

The police First Information Report (FIR) stated that Oba Ajiboye with five others; Tijani Musibau, Kuburat Sodiku, Afolayan Sukiru, Usman Raufu, Tunde Arinwoye and Saheed Bello who is now at large, attacked Oloba and his family with dangerous weapons.

It added that Oloba, with his family members, were severely injured during the attack while valuable items including cash both in local and foreign currencies were carted away from the palace.

The prosecutor, Ojo Oluwaseun informed the court that there is ongoing investigation on the matter and sought for an adjournment.

Magistrate Abdullahi Badmus, who presided over the matter, however, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties each who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter to August 24, 2022 for hearing.

