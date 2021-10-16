Kwara monarch’s twins, 3 workers abducted

Suspected kidnappers have abducted six-yearold twins of a traditional ruler in Kwara State, the Owalobo of Obbo- Aiyegunle, Oba Samuel Adelodun. The suspected kidnappers also abducted the monarch’s driver, Kunle, security man, Lawrence and maid, Bukunmi. It was gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday at about 8.30pm when the abductees were on transit from Osi town to Obbo- Aiyegunle in Ekiti local government area of the state. Though, the kidnappers left the Sienna bus the victims were driven in on the road side, they were yet to contact the relations of the victims, as at the time of filing this report.

The Osi community according to sources was in pensive mood, following the unfortunate development. The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi confirmed the development. He said the monarch has reported the abduction of his two children and three staff to the police. He added: “On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo dispatched the Anti-Kidnapping and other Tactical Units of the Command alongside local hunters and vigilantes to immediately commence a search and rescue operation in the area for possible arrest of the abductors and safe rescue of the victims.

