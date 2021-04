Kwara moves to avert crisis in Tsaragi, Kande communities

The 19-year-old re-arrested serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who had killed about five persons in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State, on Wednesday confessed that he was the one who hacked another woman, Oladeji Funmilayo, who eventually died, after he escaped from police custody, in order to procure more blood to appease […]

Three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Oyo State have been charged with three counts of conspiracy, murder and arson. An Iyaganku chief magistrate court sitting in Ibadan ordered that the trio — Awodele Adedigba, Dauda Kazeem, and Hassan Ramon — be remanded in a correctional centre. The OPC members had arrested Wakili […]

Ogun State government yesterday said it had not lifted the embargo placed on the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). The government therefore warned the leadership of the NURTW and their operatives to stay away from all parks in the state to avoid incurring the wrath of the law. […]

Kwara State government has swiftly moved to avert a major crisis in Tsaragi and Kange communities in Edu Local Government Area of the state. It has deployed security agencies in the area, who are doing a good job, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbduRahman AbdulRazaq. “Government appeals to all sides to keep the peace while the development is being monitored. “His Excellency the Governor is talking every other minute with the leaders on all sides,” the statement added.

