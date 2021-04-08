Metro & Crime

Kwara moves to avert crisis in Tsaragi, Kande communities

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State government has swiftly moved to avert a major crisis in Tsaragi and Kange communities in Edu Local Government Area of the state.
It has deployed security agencies in the area, who are doing a good job, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbduRahman AbdulRazaq.
“Government appeals to all sides to keep the peace while the development is being monitored.
“His Excellency the Governor is talking every other minute with the leaders on all sides,” the statement added.

Our Reporters

