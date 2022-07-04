Kwara moves to stop open defecation

Determined to put an end to open defecation in Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the Kwara State Community and Social Development Agency (KWCSDA NG-CARES) to deploy every as a matter of urgency provide VIP toilets and water in the rural and semi-urban communities in the state.

The General Manager, KWCSDA NG-CARES, Engr. Amamat Haruna, disclosed this during a participatory rural appraisal visit to Koro Sayodun community of Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state where efforts are being intensified to end the menace of open defecation in the area.

“Before now, KWCSDA NG-CARES has intervened in the first batch of five communities, while the second batch of four communities is about to be trained and given their grants for the projects meant to end open defecation in the communities. This is slated for the coming week. We are now in the third batch of 20 beneficiary communities under the NG-CARES intervention project,” she said, while also hinting on increased spending on water and toilet facilities in the rural areas.

“Participatory Rural Appraisal exercise is one of the implementation measures of Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (NG-CARES). We are here today to sensitise and empower your community on how to identify and prioritise your needs, part-finance, implement and supervise your micro-projects by yourselves.”

While congratulating the people of Koro Sayodun community, Engr Haruna also appreciated Governor AbdulRazaq for supporting and increasing access to basic amenities in both rural and semi-urban communities across the state.

