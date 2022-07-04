News

Kwara moves to stop open defecation

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Determined to put an end to open defecation in Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the Kwara State Community and Social Development Agency (KWCSDA NG-CARES) to deploy every as a matter of urgency provide VIP toilets and water in the rural and semi-urban communities in the state.

The General Manager, KWCSDA NG-CARES, Engr. Amamat Haruna, disclosed this during a participatory rural appraisal visit to Koro Sayodun community of Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state where efforts are being intensified to end the menace of open defecation in the area.

“Before now, KWCSDA NG-CARES has intervened in the first batch of five communities, while the second batch of four communities is about to be trained and given their grants for the projects meant to end open defecation in the communities. This is slated for the coming week. We are now in the third batch of 20 beneficiary communities under the NG-CARES intervention project,” she said, while also hinting on increased spending on water and toilet facilities in the rural areas.

“Participatory Rural Appraisal exercise is one of the implementation measures of Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (NG-CARES). We are here today to sensitise and empower your community on how to identify and prioritise your needs, part-finance, implement and supervise your micro-projects by yourselves.”

While congratulating the people of Koro Sayodun community, Engr Haruna also appreciated Governor AbdulRazaq for supporting and increasing access to basic amenities in both rural and semi-urban communities across the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 hospital fire kills four

Posted on Author Reporter

  Authorities in Romania say a fire at a key hospital in Buchurest that also treats COVID-19 patients has killed at least four people. The fire broke out early on Friday on the ground floor of the hospital. The blaze forced the evacuation of the building that houses 100 people, reports The Associated Press. An […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity in N’West amazing, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…urges historians to be factual in keeping records of his govt President Muhammadu Buhari has said the insecurity in the monolithic North-west, where people are speaking the same language and share a common faith, amazes him. Buhari said this yesterday while receiving some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at his country home […]
News

Govs to discuss fuel price Thursday

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…as FG adopts adhoc committee report on electricity tariff The Federal Government has disclosed that governors of the 36 states would on Thursday discuss and make their submissions on the issue of fuel price, which has been one of the bone if contention between government and organised labour.   Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica