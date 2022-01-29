Kwara moves to stop open defecation

The Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) has launched a house-to-house inspection in Ilorin, the state capital, in a bid to curb open defecation, which is one of the major factors responsible for the spread of diseases.

The inspection commenced at Sango axis in Ilorin, where Environmental Health Officers and some members of staff of the Agency thoroughly inspected houses to ascertain the provision of toilet facilities in the buildings. In the course of inspection, about 20 houses in the area covered were issued with abatement notices for lack of toilet facilities, while those with soak away system that have not been evacuated; and another one referred to as a source of water contaminant, also received abatement notices. The General Manager of the Agency, Alhaji Sa’ad Ayuba Dan-Musa had earlier disclosed that the Agency would be starting the inspection from Sango area due to complaints received from well-meaning residents who present the area as one of the dirtiest areas in the State.

