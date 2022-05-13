Metro & Crime

Kwara names white paper c’ttee on Ijagbo school hijab crisis

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed a six-person white paper committee on the Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo
hijab crisis.

The committee’s Chairman is a Law Professor, Amuda Kannike (SAN). Other persons on the committee are: Barrister Joseph Sunday Bamigboye (SAN); Dr. Haruna Baba Gogata; Mrs. F.O. Titiloye; Dr. Saadat Yetunde Yusuf; and a senior civil servant Mr. Amos Thompson (Secretary).

The committee will examine and make actionable recommendations to the government on the report of the panel that had investigated the development in the school over Muslim head wear (hijab).

The governor said the committee has two weeks from the first day of its sitting to submit its report.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, gunmen attack Katsina community; kill man, abduct two sisters

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Tragedy struck at Gidangizo village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Wednesday as gunmen killed one victim and abducted two sisters of the same father. The victim, who met his untimely death, Nasiru Halilu, aged 37, was said to have engaged the bandits in an argument when they stormed his house in […]
Metro & Crime

2 die in Obasanjo Library gas explosion

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Gov Abiodun orders probe Two people lost their lives yesterday when gas explosion rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Library is adjacent the Conference Hotel at Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, owned by former Governor Gbenga Daniel where a gas explosion also killed two and injured three others on Tuesday. This is […]
Metro & Crime

Police, soldiers, vigilance group foil attempted jailbreak in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

An attempted jail break in Benin City, the Edo State capital, was yesterday foiled by a combined force of security agents at the Sapele Road Correctional Centre. There was intense gun shots at the Correctional Centre, popularly known as White House, as a combo of security details made up of the police, army, Correctional Centre […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica