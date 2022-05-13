Kwara names white paper c’ttee on Ijagbo school hijab crisis

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed a six-person white paper committee on the Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo

hijab crisis.

The committee’s Chairman is a Law Professor, Amuda Kannike (SAN). Other persons on the committee are: Barrister Joseph Sunday Bamigboye (SAN); Dr. Haruna Baba Gogata; Mrs. F.O. Titiloye; Dr. Saadat Yetunde Yusuf; and a senior civil servant Mr. Amos Thompson (Secretary).

The committee will examine and make actionable recommendations to the government on the report of the panel that had investigated the development in the school over Muslim head wear (hijab).

The governor said the committee has two weeks from the first day of its sitting to submit its report.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...