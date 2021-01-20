News

Kwara, NASS members back Bolarinwa’s sack as APC chair

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Major stakeholders in the politics of Kwara State, including the speaker of the state House of Assembly and 21 other members, as well as seven out of the nine members of the National Assembly from the state, have thrown their weight behind the sack of Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as the state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the national body of the party.

While expressing their support to Abolarinwa’s replacement, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, the duo of the state and national lawmakers, in separate letters addressed to the National Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC and Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Malla Buni, said the decision would help to restore peace and sanity in the party in the state. The speaker and 21 other members in their letter jointly signed by them, noted that the appointment of the state Deputy Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, as the acting chairman of the caretaker committee of the party, was in the right direction.

They said: “As an arm of government and particularly, a ruling party, we the members of the Kwara State House of Assembly wish to sincerely commend the efforts of the leadership or our great party, the APC at the national level. The bold step taken at suspending the former chairman over a plethora of misdeeds that had been allowed to linger over a long period unchecked, will hopefully put an end to the embarrassment that we went through painfully. “Your Excellency, it is the only antidote that can bring back sanity, trusted loyalty as well as breed positive development in the state through good governance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

11 killed, 35 abducted in suicide bombing, reprisal, B’Haram attacks in Kaduna, Borno

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, with age ncy reports

Pandemonium as diesel tanker explodes on Otedola Bridge   Bloodletting across the country has continued with 11 people killed and 35 commuters kidnapped in different attacks in Kaduna and Borno states over the last 24 hours.   Before the latest murders, on Thursday, seven persons were killed and a number of houses were burnt in […]
News Top Stories

2020 WASSCE: Subject papers ready for distribution –WAEC

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Musa Pam and Stephen Olufemi On

Head of the Nigeria National Office (NNO) West African Examination Council (WAEC), Patrick Areghan, has said that the body is ready to conduct the rescheduled 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) billed to take off Monday, August 17, 2020.   The examination, which was earlier fixed to take place between April 6 and […]
News

Sani-Omolori out as National Assembly Commission appoints new NASS Clerk

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Assembly Service Commission has announced the appointment of an acting clerk of the National Assembly, signalling the end to the controversies surrounding the tenure of the outgoing Clerk, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori. The new acting Clerk, Olatunde Ojo, is an architect who hails from Ilobu, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica