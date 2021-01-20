Kwara, NASS members back Bolarinwa’s sack as APC chair

Major stakeholders in the politics of Kwara State, including the speaker of the state House of Assembly and 21 other members, as well as seven out of the nine members of the National Assembly from the state, have thrown their weight behind the sack of Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as the state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the national body of the party.

While expressing their support to Abolarinwa’s replacement, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, the duo of the state and national lawmakers, in separate letters addressed to the National Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC and Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Malla Buni, said the decision would help to restore peace and sanity in the party in the state. The speaker and 21 other members in their letter jointly signed by them, noted that the appointment of the state Deputy Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, as the acting chairman of the caretaker committee of the party, was in the right direction.

They said: “As an arm of government and particularly, a ruling party, we the members of the Kwara State House of Assembly wish to sincerely commend the efforts of the leadership or our great party, the APC at the national level. The bold step taken at suspending the former chairman over a plethora of misdeeds that had been allowed to linger over a long period unchecked, will hopefully put an end to the embarrassment that we went through painfully. “Your Excellency, it is the only antidote that can bring back sanity, trusted loyalty as well as breed positive development in the state through good governance.

Like this: Like Loading...