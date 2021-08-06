Kwara, Niger move to end criminal activities

Kwara and Niger states have decided to strengthen the existing collaboration between them to ensure the protection of life and property in both states. Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, announced this at the State Executive Council meeting yesterday. AbdulRazaq, who lamented the reports of the degradation of multibillion naira natural endowments by hoodlums in parts of Baruten Local Government Area of his state, said he would reach out to his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello, to put an end to such criminal activities. The governor, who said the two states accounted for 60 per cent of Shea butter production in the country, lamented that deforestation in parts of the state was posing danger to the preservation of natural endowments. He frowned at increasing exportation of firewood and charcoal from the state, saying his administration would deepen mass enlightenment on the use of gas in place of firewood and charcoal to protect the forest. The governor urged the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to work towards reducing the cost of cooking gas. Meanwhile, AbdulRazaq told the new members to work towards meeting the expectations of the people. “It is not yet time for full-blown party politics. Let’s concentrate on governance, full blown politics will come later,” the governor said.

