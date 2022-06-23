Kwara NNPP chief slams govs over LG autonomy

A leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara State, Dr. Kolo Jiya, has berated the governors who refused to grant financial autonomy to their local governments. Jiya, who spoke to journalists in Ilorin, decried the situation. He said: “Posterity will judge everybody, I don’t want to talk much about it, whatever you do today, you will be judged by it tomorrow.” According to him, granting councils financial autonomy is very paramount to the governing of the country because they are the closest to the grassroots.
