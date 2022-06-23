News

Kwara NNPP chief slams govs over LG autonomy

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

A leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara State, Dr. Kolo Jiya, has berated the governors who refused to grant financial autonomy to their local governments. Jiya, who spoke to journalists in Ilorin, decried the situation. He said: “Posterity will judge everybody, I don’t want to talk much about it, whatever you do today, you will be judged by it tomorrow.” According to him, granting councils financial autonomy is very paramount to the governing of the country because they are the closest to the grassroots.

 

Our Reporters

Why it’s difficult to rescue train kidnap victims –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the security agencies were finding the rescue of the kidnapped victims of the Kaduna railway terrorists’ attack difficult because they were being used as human shields.   This came as he directed the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to immediately set up a Situation Room for the coordination […]

