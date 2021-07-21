Kwara: NSCDC arraigns woman, 30, for alleged theft

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Ganiyat AbdulRaheem, for allegedly stealing a bundle of cloths valued at N500,000.

According to the Command’s spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the suspect committed the crime on July 15, 2021 at Ago market, llorin, adding that she was caught in the act.

He said: “A case of theft was reported at our station office on Monday, 18/07/2021 at about 1725hrs and the case was later transfered to intelligence and investigation unit for further action.

“Fortunately, the suspected thief was caught in the act and handed over to the NSCDC patrol team of Operation Harmony by the complainant. The suspect’s accomplice, a tricycle operator, Abdulahi Soliu, has also been arrested.”

Like this: Like Loading...