Metro & Crime

Kwara: NSCDC arraigns woman, 30, for alleged theft

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Ganiyat AbdulRaheem, for allegedly stealing a bundle of cloths valued at N500,000.
According to the Command’s spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the suspect committed the crime on July 15, 2021 at Ago market, llorin, adding that she was caught in the act.
He said: “A case of theft was reported at our station office on Monday, 18/07/2021 at about 1725hrs and the case was later transfered to intelligence and investigation unit for further action.
“Fortunately, the suspected thief was caught in the act and handed over to the NSCDC patrol team of Operation Harmony by the complainant. The suspect’s accomplice, a tricycle operator, Abdulahi Soliu, has also been arrested.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cleric beats, fractures nephew’s arm with plank

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…victim needs financial assistance Policemen attached to Alagolo Police Station, Ipaja, Lagos State have arrested an Islamic cleric, Lukman Oyewole, for allegedly fracturing his 13-year-old nephew’s arm after attacking him with a plank and cable. The police were alerted of the abuse by a human rights activist, Mrs. Esther Ogwu, who is the Executive Director […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Suspected herders kill Benue lawyer, wife, blindman in midnight attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Ortom: I won’t succumb to attacks by terrorists Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Gunmen suspected to be armed Fulani herdsmen Tuesday night invaded the Agboughol community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State and killed a prominent lawyer, Barrister Moses Udam alongside his wife and a blindman, Nyikyor Mazugu. The herdsmen, who were without cattle, […]
Metro & Crime

Two die, two injured in Ekiti auto crash

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Two people lost their lives yesterday while two others were injured in a motor accident on the Iyin-Ekiti-Ado-Ekiti Road in Ekiti State. The accident, which occurred a few kilometres to Ado-Ekiti, involved a Toyota Previa which collided with a white Toyota bus. One of the vehicles caught fire immediately. The Toyota Previa was heading towards […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica