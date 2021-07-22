Metro & Crime

Kwara: NSCDC arraigns woman for theft

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Ganiyat AbdulRaheem, for allegedly stealing a bundle of cloths valued at N500,000. The state NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said the suspect committed the crime on July 15, 2021 at Ago Market, Ilorin. According to him, Abdul- Raheem was caught in the act. He said: “A case of theft was reported at our office on Monday, 18/07/2021 about 17:25hrs (5.25pm) and the case was later transferred to the Intelligence and Investigation Unit for further action. “Fortunately, the suspected thief was caught in the act and handed over to the NSCDC patrol team of Operation Harmony by the complainant. The suspect’s accomplice, a tricycle operator, Abdulahi Soliu, has also been arrested.” Afolabi said AbdulRaheem had been arraigned upon completion of the investigation.

