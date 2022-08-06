News

Kwara NSCDC arrests 3 for stealing, other crimes

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has arrested a 23-year-old man alleged to have stolen 21 phones from students writing JAMB examinations in Ilorin, the state capital. Parading the suspect at the Command’s Headquarters in Ilorin, the Public Relations Officer, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said the Command has also arrested two other suspects for committing different crimes. He said the 23-year-old Kadiri Qudus pretended to be a nose mask seller at a JAMB examination centre in Ilorin where he collected 21 phones from the students for safe keeping, adding that before the students finished writing the examination the suspect had run away with their phones. He further disclosed that another 55-year-old suspect, Arowolo Ayodeji, was arrested for allegedly having carnal Knowledge of his 19-year-old daughter. According to him, another 19-year-old alleged serial house breaker, Spells Emmanuel, was arrested over alleged house breaking and theft.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

China launches first crew to new space station

Posted on Author Reporter

  China has launched three astronauts into orbit to begin occupation of the country’s new space station. The three men – Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo – are to spend three months aboard the Tianhe module some 380km (236 miles) above the Earth, reports the BBC. It will be China’s longest crewed space […]
News Top Stories

Azman Air serially violated safety procedures –NCAA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria (NCAA) has given graphic account of serious violation of safety regulations by Azman Air. The NCAA in a statement made available to journalists, said over a period of about six weeks, Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft operating scheduled passenger flights were involved in three separate incidents, resulting in […]
News

Anambra poll: I’m in race to set standard – Ozigbo

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo has stated that his mission in politics is to set standard and legacy for the state. He said: “Anambra people will be proud of me if elected the governor of the state. I am in the race […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica