Kwara NSCDC arrests 3 for stealing, other crimes

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has arrested a 23-year-old man alleged to have stolen 21 phones from students writing JAMB examinations in Ilorin, the state capital. Parading the suspect at the Command’s Headquarters in Ilorin, the Public Relations Officer, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said the Command has also arrested two other suspects for committing different crimes. He said the 23-year-old Kadiri Qudus pretended to be a nose mask seller at a JAMB examination centre in Ilorin where he collected 21 phones from the students for safe keeping, adding that before the students finished writing the examination the suspect had run away with their phones. He further disclosed that another 55-year-old suspect, Arowolo Ayodeji, was arrested for allegedly having carnal Knowledge of his 19-year-old daughter. According to him, another 19-year-old alleged serial house breaker, Spells Emmanuel, was arrested over alleged house breaking and theft.

