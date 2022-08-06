Kwara NSCDC arrests 3 for stealing, other crimes

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has arrested a 23-year-old man alleged to have stolen 21 phones from students writing JAMB examinations in Ilorin, the state capital. Parading the suspect at the Command’s Headquarters in Ilorin, the Public Relations Officer, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said the Command has also arrested two other suspects for committing different crimes. He said the 23-year-old Kadiri Qudus pretended to be a nose mask seller at a JAMB examination centre in Ilorin where he collected 21 phones from the students for safe keeping, adding that before the students finished writing the examination the suspect had run away with their phones. He further disclosed that another 55-year-old suspect, Arowolo Ayodeji, was arrested for allegedly having carnal Knowledge of his 19-year-old daughter. According to him, another 19-year-old alleged serial house breaker, Spells Emmanuel, was arrested over alleged house breaking and theft.
China launches first crew to new space station
China has launched three astronauts into orbit to begin occupation of the country’s new space station. The three men – Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo – are to spend three months aboard the Tianhe module some 380km (236 miles) above the Earth, reports the BBC. It will be China’s longest crewed space […]
Azman Air serially violated safety procedures –NCAA
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria (NCAA) has given graphic account of serious violation of safety regulations by Azman Air. The NCAA in a statement made available to journalists, said over a period of about six weeks, Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft operating scheduled passenger flights were involved in three separate incidents, resulting in […]
Anambra poll: I’m in race to set standard – Ozigbo
The People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo has stated that his mission in politics is to set standard and legacy for the state. He said: “Anambra people will be proud of me if elected the governor of the state. I am in the race […]
