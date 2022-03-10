Kwara: NSCDC arrests 5 for alleged impersonation, extortion

Fivepersonshavebeenarrested bytheKwaraStateCommand of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for allegedimpersonationandextortion. According to the spokesman of the Command, Babatunde Zaid Afolabi, the suspects were going round petrol stations in Ilorin, the state capital, collecting money from their managers in the pretext that they were Civil Defence officers on national assignment from Abuja. The spokesman added that further investigations have commenced to confirm if the suspects are running a syndicate with some other people that are also operating acrossthe16localgovernmentareas of the state.

He said: “On March 8, 2022 at about 1422 hours, our anti vandal unit led by ACC Yusuf Ayinde Olatunji got an intelligence report that some men, who put on uniforms of civil defence have been going round filling stations in Ilorin metropolis, claiming to be members of the national taskforceonassignmentfrom Abuja. After meeting the managers of thepetrolstations, theywillcollect money from them, as the petrol sellers believe that they were officers of the NSCDC.”

The suspects, Babawale disclosed, are Saheed Adedayo, 37, Muritala Oloruntoyin, 40, Emmanuel Ferife, 45, Abiodun Oluseun, 44, and Isaac Aluko, 43, adding that they all claimed to be members of the Importers Association of Nigeria and have been going around extorting money from unsuspecting petrol dealers. He said: “Luck, however, ran out of them when they got to a filling station at Amilegbe area of Ilorin and the office of the anti-vandal unit was contacted by the management of the petrol station. The unit patrol team later swung into action and the five suspects were arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspects admitted that they were doing illegal duties, though theymaintained thattheyaremembersof theImporters Association of Nigeria and were goingaroundfillingstationstogather intelligence.” Meanwhile, the NSCDC Commandant, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, has implored management of petrol filling stations and the people, “to be wary of the activities of unscrupulouselementswhowillliketousethis period of fuel scarcity to perpetrate their criminal activities, saying they should carry out all due diligence before dealing with any group(s) or individuals claiming to be security operatives.

