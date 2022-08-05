Metro & Crime

Kwara NSCDC arrests three over sundry crimes

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has arrested a 23-year-old man alleged to have stolen 21 phones from students writing JAMB examinations in Ilorin, the state capital.

Parading the suspect at the Command’s Headquarters in Ilorin, the Public Relations Officer, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said the Command has also arrested two other suspects for committing different crimes.

He said the 23-year-old Kadiri Qudus pretended to be a nose mask seller at a JAMB examination centre in Ilorin where he collected 21 phones from the students for safe keeping, adding that before the students finished writing the examination the suspect had run away with their phones.

He further disclosed that another 55-year-old suspect Arowolo Ayodeji was arrested for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 19-year-old daughter.

According to him, another 19-year-old alleged serial house breaker, Spells Emmanuel, was arrested over alleged house breaking and theft.

He said all the suspects have made confessional statements and would be charged to court as soon as ongoing investigations are completed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four kidnapped on Ekiti highway

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

…abductors demand N20m ransom There is palpable fear among commuters in Ekiti State, as suspected gunmen on Wednesday allegedly abducted four persons along Oke Ako-Irele Road in Ikole Local Government area of the state. Multiple sources confided in newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Thursday that the incident occurred at about 7.30pm and that the kidnappers […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Kwara ACF BoT chair seeks more action against insurgents

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), in Kwara State, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify the war against terrorism towards finding a lasting solution to insecurity in the country.   Alimi, who is a legal icon and Mutawali of Ilorin, also called on the leadership […]
Metro & Crime

Kukah demands justice, says murder of Sokoto student criminal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, on Thursday, described as criminal, the gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto. The revered cleric, in a statement, tasked authorities at all levels to fish out the perpetrators and ensure justice is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica