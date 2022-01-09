Kwara: NSCDC averts herders, farmers’ bloody clash

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The timely intervention by operatives of the Agro Ranger Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, prevented what could have resulted in a bloody clash between farmers and herders in Alapa community in Asa Local Government Area, of the state.

According to the spokesman of the NSCDC in the State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the Agro Ranger Unit of the Corps got a distressed call from the Alapa community and promptly deployed officers to the scene of the incident.

He said: “On Saturday 08/01/2022, based on a distress call from Alapa community in Asa Local Government Area of the State, our able Commandant Makinde Iskil Ayinla directed the immediate deployment of the operatives of the Agro Ranger Unit in the location and their timely arrival brought the situation under control.”

He explained further that a farmer, Alaparo Tunde, and his two sons Saheed Tunde and Taofeek Tunde from Alaparo village confronted a Fulani herder, Haruna Adamu, who was caught grazing on their cassava plantation with his cattle.

The confrontation, he added, later resulted in a hot argument which resulted in a bloody fight between the farmers and the Fulani where cutlasses and other dangerous weapons were freely used, adding that both the Fulani herder and the farmer’s two sons were seriously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital “where they are responding to treatment”.

In the meantime, NSCDC spokesman added, security has been beefed up in the community while full scale investigations are ongoing to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the incident with a view to preventing any act of reprisal.

