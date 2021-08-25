Kwara: NSCDC nabs 27-year-old man for alleged car theft

A 27-year-old man, Abubakar Aliyu, is cooling his heels at the headquarters of the Kwara State Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for allegedly stealing a Toyota Camry Saloon Car (red colour) with Registration number EPE 294 GT.

The Command’s Spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in llorin, the state capital, said the suspect, a father of two, committed the offence in one of the private hostels of the Kwara State University,

Malete, adding that: “On Thursday, August 19, 2021, our intelligence and investigation department was deployed to look out for the said car consequent upon receiving the complaint about a missing car.

The incident occurred at a private hostel of the Kwara State University in Malete area of Ilorin “Through the efforts of the Surveillance Team of Intelligence and Investigation Department of the Command, Abubakar Aliyu, the suspect, was arrested with the car.

“The car was parked in front of the hostel on Wednesday 11/08/2021 around 11:00 pm, only for the owner to wake up the following morning and discover that the car was missing. Abubakar broke through the window of one of the hostels and made away with the car.

“The suspect took the car to a painter’s shop at Oko Erin area in Ilorin, where the red colour was changed to black.

This was done under eight hours with the suspect standing by the painter. He took the car out of the place the same day. “The painter, Adewunmi Taiwo, may not have conspired with the suspect, but he acted foolishly for painting and changing the colour of the car. “Both suspects are now in our custody, while Abubakar has confessed to have committed the crime.”

Meanwhile, the state Commandant, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, has been briefed of the incident and further actions would be taken after his directive, the spokesman added

