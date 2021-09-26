News

Kwara NSCDC nabs 3 over alleged money rituals

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, have arrested a 25-yearold man, lsmail Saliu, for alleged connivance with a herbalist and one other person to kill his 14-yearold brother, Azeez Saliu, for money rituals.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, stated that the incident happened on Friday in Kosubosu area of Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

 

The statement read in part: “On Friday 13/09/2021, operatives of the NSCDC in Kosubosu Divisional Office got a distressed call from a neighborhood about suspicious movement of certain individuals in their area. Some officers in the divisional office with operatives of the Anti Vandal Patrol Team in the area swung into action and subsequently arrested an herbalist Ahmed Nkwe, lsmaila Saliu, and Saliu Ahmed.

 

“The suspects lured the victim to the farm where he was gruesomely murdered by his own blood brother, lsmail Saliu. Luck later ran out for the suspects who were rounded up by the operatives of the NSCDC on their way back from the farm.

 

“The prime suspect, who is brother to the deceased, has confessed to have personally slaughtered his brother with the help of the herbalist and one other person.”

 

The NSCDC Image Maker said the State Commandant, lskil Ayinla Makinde, has been briefed about the dastardly incident and he has ordered that the suspects be handed over to the Police for further investigations ahead of their prosecution.”

