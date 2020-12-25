Kwara nullifies irregular employment of 2,414 SUBEB teachers

*Opens new employment portal January

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Kwara State government has announced the nullification of the controversial employment of 2,414 teachers, otherwise called ‘sunset workers’, by the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) in the twilight of the administration of former Governor Abdufattah Ahmed in 2019.

This was contained in a statement by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Yakub Ali-Agan.

The statement said the decision, though painful, was necessary and built on justice and fairness to everyone, particularly taxpayers and the children whose future depends on the quality of teaching they receive at the elementary schools. It added that it was the right thing to do in the interest of the state’s education sector which had suffered from years of unhealthy practices.

Notwithstanding, the statement said Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the immediate payment of seven months salaries earlier withheld from 594 of the 2,414 SUBEB teachers since June, 2020 on compassionate grounds despite that their employment status reportedly remains unofficial, adding that all the sacked teachers may reapply to teach relevant subjects when the portal that would be opened by government for fresh employment goes live in January 2021.

The statement reads: “Everyone whose salaries were withheld since June have now had same paid strictly on compassionate grounds. The government’s decision to withhold their salaries was not unilateral or punitive. It was as a result of the unlawful insertion of their names to the payroll without executive approval. The government has since then conducted extensive investigations which revealed the following:

“This figure is a violent contravention of the executive approval by former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed who had authorised the employment of 1,100 qualified teachers to take English Language, Mathematics, and Science subjects only.

“On assumption of office in 2019, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, faced with conflicting claims on these workers, magnanimously authorised the screening of all of them, after which 1,658 were cleared as qualified. Surprisingly, additional 594 got inserted into the payroll. There are claims that 162 more were part of the mix. This was discovered during Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s investigation of the untidy process that kept throwing up conflicting figures of employees and mind-boggling details of how non-qualified persons were engaged.

“For instance, it was discovered that several of the 1,658 purportedly adjudged to be qualified do not in fact have required teaching certificates. It was discovered that teachers were engaged for subjects not covered in the executive approval, underscoring the unwholesome and impeachable nature of the entire process.

“Flowing from the above, the government has decided to start the employment process all over again in January 2021. The government will open a new application portal for all the 2,414 and any other eligible persons to apply for SUBEB teaching jobs in relevant subjects to be advertised. This effectively nullifies the controversial employment process of 2018/2019.

“This new process will be largely technology-driven, and needs-based, while every applicant will go through rigorous screenings.

“On compassionate grounds, the 594 persons whose salaries were withheld since June 2020 have now have same paid to them immediately while they — and their colleagues covered in the whole process — may reapply to teach relevant subjects when the portal goes live in January 2021.”

Like this: Like Loading...