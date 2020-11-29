Kwara NUT distributes 50 motorcycles worth N9m to teachers

There was joy at the weekend as the Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) distributed 50 motorcycles worth over N9 million to teachers across the 16 local government areas of the state to cushion the hardship of the recent hike in the pump price of petrol in the country.

The motorcycles which were purchased under the NUT End Well Scheme were given out to interested teachers on loan, repayable in one year. It was the first phase of the scheme. Speaking at the event tagged:

“The flag off of motorcycle loan for Kwara teachers by the NUT”, the state Chairman of the Union, Comrade Olu Adewara, said the distribution of the motorcycles was to assist members to get to their places of work punctually, adding that the fuel economy of the motorcycle would enable them to cover more kilometers with less fuel.

Adewara, who described the event as the first of its kind, said: “Although, we have End Well Loan Scheme where we give items such as Washing Machines, Plasma Television sets, building materials, such as Roofing Sheets, Cement, Asbestos etc to teachers in the state before, this is, however, the first time we are distributing motorcycles to teachers because we’re concerned about the plight and purse of our members.

“In this harsh time of fuel price increase, we need a vehicle that will cover many kilometres without having much effect on our take home pay. The type of motorcycle we are distributing can make over 60 kilometers with just a litre of fuel.”

The Chairman noted that the provision and distribution of the motorcycles would go a long way in checking truancy and lateness of teachers to schools.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs. Mary Adeosun, who represented the Commissioner, Hajia Fatimah Ahmed, commended the NUT for going extra mile in initiating the scheme which, she said, would assist teachers, especially in the rural areas.

