Kwara, Ogun, two others for ASR Africa’s N10bn health intervention

Kwara State has been named alongside Edo, Ogun, and Sokoto as recipient states of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa)’s N10 billion health intervention programme for 2021, a statement said yesterday. Managing Director of ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh, said in the statement that the intervention was a continuation of the initiative’s $100 million Africa Fund for social development within Nigeria and the African continent that had identified and commenced implementation of development needs in healthcare, education and social development within the country and beyond. “In addition to this and based on our subnational healthcare needs assessment, ASR Africa has now decided to commit N2.5 billion each to four states within Nigeria viz; Ogun, Kwara, Sokoto and Edo states,” the statement quoted Udoh as saying
Related Articles
UBEC to build 17 smart schools in states
The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has revealed plans to commence the construction of 17 additional smart schools in states yet to benefit from such intervention. UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, said 20 of the smart schools were already completed, while construction work on the remaining 17 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Banditry: Northern govs meet, review security situation
Worried by the challenge of insecurity in the country, the Northern State Governors’ Forum (NSGF) met and reviewed the security situation in the Northern Region. The meeting conducted via teleconferencing on Thursday night, was presided over by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong. The governors expressed concern over […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
GMD: Buhari’s medical trip exposes govt’s lip service to health sector devt
Against the background that President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on a medical trip to London, the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) said the trip was an indication that the Federal Government was paying lip service to the development of the health sector. While reacting to the development yesterday, the President of the GMD, Prof. Femi Babalola, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)