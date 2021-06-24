News

Kwara, Ogun, two others for ASR Africa’s N10bn health intervention

Kwara State has been named alongside Edo, Ogun, and Sokoto as recipient states of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa)’s N10 billion health intervention programme for 2021, a statement said yesterday. Managing Director of ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh, said in the statement that the intervention was a continuation of the initiative’s $100 million Africa Fund for social development within Nigeria and the African continent that had identified and commenced implementation of development needs in healthcare, education and social development within the country and beyond. “In addition to this and based on our subnational healthcare needs assessment, ASR Africa has now decided to commit N2.5 billion each to four states within Nigeria viz; Ogun, Kwara, Sokoto and Edo states,” the statement quoted Udoh as saying

