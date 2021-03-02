Metro & Crime

Kwara, Oyo partner on security, economic issues

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has led a delegation of state officials, traditional rulers and security commanders to Ibadan for a joint security meeting with his Oyo State counterpart Seyi Makinde and top officials of the southwestern state.
The meeting, which was called at the instance of AbdulRazaq, reportedly focused on the recent security breaches involving herders and local communities in Oyo State, the influx of displaced herders into Kwara State and the attendant socioeconomic and security issues, a need for political leaders to act fast to drown the voices of non-actors who spread hate messages, and a need for the two states and traditional rulers across border communities to share intelligence while security agencies do joint patrols to curb criminal activities.
The initiative, which is part of the efforts of the AbdulRazaq administration to douse tension over the recent influx of herders into the state, is meant to further protect lives and properties, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRazaq.
Kwara and Oyo States share boundaries across many communities.
The meeting, which took inputs from the traditional rulers and security commanders, also discussed the prospects of the National Livestock Transformation Programme of the federal government ending the decades of open cattle grazing and the perennial herders-farmers’ clashes and a need for leaders to stand firm and speak with one voice for peace and national unity.
The leaders observed that states bordering one another ought to collaborate and devise ways to tackle security challenges and foster economic cooperation without relying entirely on the federal government.

