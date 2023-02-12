Metro & Crime

Kwara: Pandemonium as fuel tanker explodes at filling station

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Pandemonium broke out on Saturday night in Alagbado area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, as a petroleum tanker caught fire at MM filling station along Sobi Specialist Hospital Road.
Residents of Alagbado, Okelele, Ayegbami, Dada and Oloje as well as adjoining communities had to abandon their houses and scamper to safety as the huge smoke from the fire suggested that the fire might reach their places.
Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq visited the scene of the incident at about 11.45pm to assess the situation of things and to also commiserate with the victims and residents of the area.
It was learnt that the incident occurred at about 10pm when a petroleum tanker was discharging fuel at the MM filling station.
Firemen, who responded to the distress call in good time, had hectic time putting out the fire as their prompt response drew applauses from the people who gathered from far and near in solidarity with those who reside in the vicinity of the scene of the fire incident.

 

