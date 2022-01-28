News

Kwara petitions police over forged statements

The Office of the Chief Press Secretary to Kwara State Governor has petitioned the police over repeated incidents of forgery and mischievous alterations of statements from the office. A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mashood AbdulRafiu Agboola, yesterday said the office specifically identified the circulation on various WhatsApp platforms of a forged version of the statement the CPS Rafiu Ajakaye had issued following the visit of Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum to Kwara on December 12, 2021. It said: “The CPS Office, knowing the irreparable damage such unlawful action or prank could do to public peace, has petitioned the police to investigate the matter and prosecute the suspects to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to cause mischief and possible breakdown of law and order under whatever guise.”

 

