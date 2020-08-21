Kwara picks Gen Bello, ex-DSS director, for security roles

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has named retired Brigadier-General Saliu Tunde Bello, one-time Colonel General Staff for the Nigerian contingent in the Liberia and former military Governor, as his Special Adviser on Security.

The governor also appointed Aliyu Muyideen, an intelligence and counterterrorism expert, as Senior Special Assistant on Security. The assemblage of a crack security team comes as the governor pushes harder for more investments in Kwara State, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye. Bello, who hails from Erin Ile in Oyun Local Government area, was military Governor of Kebbi State between 1993 and 1996. He was a colonel general staff for the Nigerian contingent in Liberia, and Chief Instructor at Military School in Zaria between 1988 and 1992, among other roles.

Apart from other military courses in Pakistan and India, he attended Nigerian Military School Zaria and Mons Officer Cadet School, Aldershot England and was commissionedintotheNigerian armyin1971. Heretiredin1999. Aliyu Muyideen, who retired as principal staff officer operations (DSS), has a master’s degree in Peace and Strategic Studies from the University of Ilorin, where he had earlier bagged a Bachelor of Arts in History.

