Kwara plans health insurance scheme to capture 3.2m residents

The Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KW-HIA) recently launched by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has put necessary machinery in motion to capture no fewer than 3.2 million residents in its database for the provision of healthcare services.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Olubumi Jetawo- Winter, who briefed journalists in Ilorin, yesterday, said the scheme was aimed principally at making healthcare services affordable and accessible to the vast majority of residents in the state.

Jetawo-Winter added that so far the agency had enumerated and captured no fewer than 100,000 people in its data base, while it had also accessed 200 health facilities, while 59 of them were up and doing.

She said: “So far we are in the third week of the 12 weeks of the registration exercise and we have already registered and captured over 100,000 people in our data base. We are hoping that by week 12, which is early next year, we should have captured a good number of Kwara residents.

“The benefits of the package for beneficiaries include treatment of simple ailments like cold and malaria and it goes on to secondary services like surgeries, childbirth, antenatal etc.

“As a result of the launch, we have indigent people who never had access to healthcare going through surgeries; we have had a couple of childbirths under the scheme.

All these were 100 per cent subsidised for the beneficiaries. “Since the launch, a lot of activities have been ongoing.

Registration is ongoing across all the 193 wards of the 16 local government areas of the state. The purpose of that is to make sure that every resident of the state is registered. “For the purpose of the health insurance, we have divided the population into three segments.

Segment one involves the indigent people and those people are 100 per cent subsidised by the state government through the equity fund that is derived from the one per cent consolidated revenue fund that comes from the state once a year

