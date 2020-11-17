News

Kwara plans health insurance scheme to capture 3.2m residents

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

The Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KW-HIA) recently launched by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has put necessary machinery in motion to capture no fewer than 3.2 million residents in its database for the provision of healthcare services.

 

Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Olubumi Jetawo- Winter, who briefed journalists in Ilorin, yesterday, said the scheme was aimed principally at making healthcare services affordable and accessible to the vast majority of residents in the state.

 

Jetawo-Winter added that so far the agency had enumerated and captured no fewer than 100,000 people in its data base, while it had also accessed 200 health facilities, while 59 of them were up and doing.

 

She said: “So far we are in the third week of the 12 weeks of the registration exercise and we have already registered and captured over 100,000 people in our data base. We are hoping that  by week 12, which is early next year, we should have captured a good number of Kwara residents.

 

“The benefits of the package for beneficiaries include treatment of simple ailments like cold and malaria and it goes on to secondary services like surgeries, childbirth, antenatal etc.

 

“As a result of the launch, we have indigent people who never had access to healthcare going through surgeries; we have had a couple of childbirths under the scheme.

 

All these were 100 per cent subsidised for the beneficiaries. “Since the launch, a lot of activities have been ongoing.

 

Registration is ongoing across all the 193 wards of the 16 local government areas of the state. The purpose of that is to make sure that every resident of the state is registered. “For the purpose of the health insurance, we have divided the population into three segments.

 

Segment one involves the indigent people and those people are 100 per cent subsidised by the state government through the equity fund that is derived from the one per cent consolidated revenue fund that comes from the state once a year

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

EFCC witness contradicts self in ex-Minister, Turaki’s trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s witness, Mr Umar Tahir, on Monday, contradicted himself in the ongoing trial of a former Minister in the President Goodluck Jonathan-led government, Taminu Turaki. The development occurred when Tahir, who was a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Islamic Affairs in the same government, was being cross-examined by […]
News

OMSL: NNC accuses NPA of highhandedness

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, the New Nigeria Collective (NNC) has asked the leadership of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to tread with circumspection in the way it is handling its engagement with the Ocean Marine Solution Limited (OMSL), the company supporting the Nigerian Navy to provide security at the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA) of the Lagos delineation […]
News Top Stories

Reps petition Buhari against NNPC, CBN, NPA, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has said that it will petition President Muhammadu Buhari over the refusal of some agencies of government to appear before its public accounts committee (PAC) on allegations of financial irregularities levelled against them. Consequently, chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke, yesterday directed the clerk to forward a petition to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: