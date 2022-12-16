Metro & Crime

Kwara pledges more support for agribusiness

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said his administration has continued to invest in agriculture and agribusiness to fight hunger and boost the economy of the state.
He also said the government has been creating an enabling environment for partnership of the private sector to provide adequate support for different categories of farmers to thrive.
The governor was speaking in Ijara-Isin, Isin Local Government Area, at the Farm Kwara Harvest and Cash-out 2022 – an agricultural scheme designed by the state government to fight hunger and reduce poverty through support for smallholder farmers.

Launched in Adanla (Ifelodun LG) in 2021 and later extended to Ahun, Oke-iya Ipo and Isin communities, the farm estate has benefitted not less than 120 crop and fish farmers since its inception, apart from creating jobs for hundreds of people who are engaged on the farms.

 

