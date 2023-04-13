Kwara: Police arrest 16 suspected kidnappers, cultists

Three of five suspected kidnappers have been arrested by operatives of the Kwara State Police Command in conjunction with local vigilance groups at the Banni forest in Ilorin, the state capital. According to the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, the names of the five suspected kidnappers are Aliyu Abubakar, 30, Aliyu Bingi, 30, Shehu Sanni, 35, Abdullahi Saidu, 28, and Bayo Dudu, 30, adding that efforts are in progress to arrest the fleeing two members of the kidnap gang. He said: “The search operation led to the arrest of three of the five above named suspects who confessed during interrogation to be kidnappers and that two of their members, Bayo Dudu and Aliyu Abubakar stay in Niger State. “Their operational weapon, an AK-47 riffle, is in possession of one of the suspects now at large. Effort is still in progress to arrest the remaining members of the kidnap gang.” In a similar operation, Okasanmi said the Anti-kidnapping team attached to Eyenkorin axis of Ilorin in collaboration with local vigilantes, acting on a reliable intelligence, stormed the Eyenkorin forest, adding that the operation succeeded with the arrest of five suspected kidnappers, whose names were given as Abubakar Shehu, Mohammed Aliyu, Yunusa Ahmadu, Malami Usman and Dauda Amosa.

He said: “Investigation into the case revealed that Abubakar Shehu aka Dogo and his gang were the kidnappers behind the kidnap of one Alhaji Madaki Shaibu at Ayegun Fulani Camp sometimes in January, 2023, where the son of the Alhaji was killed. “It was also revealed that Dogo was part of the gang that kidnapped Magistrate Bamigboye also in January, 2023. The suspects were also into cow rustling, the vehicle used in the cow stealing has been recovered also. Suspects be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.” Also, eight suspected members of a secret cult and ritual gang are in police net. They are Habeeb Ayomide, Oni Obasanjo, Mohammed Abdulkareem, Ibrahim Apete, Ajao Musa, Ismail Ayomide, Adebayo Abdulateef and Yusuf Najeem. Exhibits recovered from them include local pot with concoction, nature sponges, connation satires and Smart Phone.