Metro & Crime

Kwara: Police Arrest 16 Suspected Kidnappers, Cultists

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Three out of five suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the operatives of the Kwara State Police Command in conjunction with local vigilantes at the Banni forest in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, the names of the five suspected kidnappers are Aliyu Abubakar, 30, Aliyu Bingi, 30,
Shehu Sanni, 35, Abdullahi Saidu, 28, and Bayo Dudu, 30.

He,  however, added that an effort is in progress to arrest the fleeing two members of the kidnap gang.

He said: “The search operation led to the arrest of three of the five above-named suspects who confessed during interrogation to be kidnappers, and that two of their members by name Bayo Dudu and Aliyu Abubakar stay in Niger State.

“Their operational weapon, an AK-47 riffle, is in possession of one of the suspects now at large. An effort is still in progress to arrest the remaining members of the kidnap gang.”

In a similar operation, Okasanmi said the Anti-kidnapping team attached to the Eyenkorin axis of Ilorin in collaboration with local vigilantes, acting on a virile intelligence, stormed the Eyenkorin forest, adding that the operation succeeded with the arrest of five suspected kidnappers, whose names were given as Abubakar Shehu, Mohammed Aliyu, Yunusa Ahmadu, Malami Usman and
Dauda Amosa.

He said: “Investigation into the case revealed that Abubakar Shehu aka Dogo and his gang were the kidnappers behind the kidnap of one Alhaji Madaki Shaibu at Ayegun Fulani Camp sometime in January 2023, where the son of the Alhaji was killed.

“It was also revealed that Dogo was part of the gang that kidnapped Magistrate Bamigboye also in January 2023. The suspects were also into cow rustling, the vehicle used in the cow stealing has been recovered also. Suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Also, eight suspected members of secret cults and ritualists are in the police net. They are Habeeb Ayomide, Oni Obasanjo,
Mohammed Abdulkareem,
Ibrahim Apete, Ajao Musa,
Ismail Ayomide, Adebayo Abdulateef, and Yusuf Najeem.

Exhibits recovered from them include a local pot with the concoction,
nature sponges, connotation satires, and Smart Phone.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Wike imposes 24-hour curfew on parts of PH

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Sunday imposed a 24 –hour curfew on parts of Port Harcourt, the state capital, over upsurge in activities of cult gangs and related violence. Speaking during a broadcast to the people of the state, Governor Wike said the decision to impose the curfew on the affected areas was […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Olubadan of Ibadan is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has reportedly died. Though the death is yet to be announced officially, but sources at the palace who claimed anonymity confirmed the death. The monarch, who died at age 93, passed away today, January 2 at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State. Oba […]
Metro & Crime

Imo pensioners owed over N60bn in arrears – NUP Chairman

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

…hold protest march Friday Chairman of the Imo State Council of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Dr Josiah Ugochukwu has disclosed that pensioners in the state are owed upwards of N60 billion in pension arrears. Ugochukwu, who disclosed this during a press briefing in Owerri Thursday, also said next of kin to deceased members […]

Leave a Reply