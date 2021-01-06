Kwara police arrest 24-year-old lady for faking own kidnap

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old lady, Medinat Ibrahim, for faking her own kidnap, alongside her two other accomplices.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Lawal-Bagega, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, while parading the suspects.

Represented by the Command’s Spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, the CP said the suspects would be charged for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

According to the CP, one Nurudeen Sholagberu reported the alleged kidnap of Medinat Ibrahim at Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin through the Command’s emergency telephone line, saying he quickly directed the newly constituted state’s anti-kidnapping team to take over the investigation.

Lawal-Bagega explained that during investigations it was discovered that the said Medinat conspired with her sister Amudalat Wahab to arrange her own kidnap, adding that a bank account belonging to one Hammed Lekan was used to pay in the ransom of N.1million

out of the N250, 000 that they demanded.

The Commissioner further disclosed that during interrogation, the said Medinat Ibrahim confessed to having faked her own kidnap to enable her get money from her father.

