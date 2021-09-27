Metro & Crime

Kwara: Police arrest man for alleged killing of 9-year-old girl

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Operatives of the Kwara state Police Command have arrested a man, Alade James, in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, in the process of burying the corpse of a 9-year-old girl, Faith Samuel, allegedly killed for money rituals.

 

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had killed and was burying the 9-year-old girl by name Faith Samuel of Onireke area in Offa.

 

“The corpse was recovered with a N1,000 note buried with it and had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy after certifying her dead by a doctor.

 

The suspect confessed to the killing for money making rituals. The parents of the deceased have been contacted while the state

 

Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet investigation into the murder.”

 

The statement added that the Command also received an information about the kidnap of one Kafayat Jamiu, 25, of Olupo farm settlement, Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, while sleeping in her room by unidentified gun men, saying the Command’s tactical teams in conjunction with local hunters and vigilantes had been dispatched to the bushes for “search, rescue and possible arrest of the kidnappers.” The statement said:

 

“The efforts yielded a positive result early this morning (Sunday) at about 0140hrs when the victim was rescued unhurt, the kidnappers escaped with bullet injuries while one locally fabricated assault rifle with four AK 47 live ammunitions were recovered. Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are being intensified.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Killed police officers’ families get N160m

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Inspector General of Police (IG) yesterday presented 39 cheques worth N160 million to families of policemen killed during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020. Making the presentation at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Adamu said the development was meant to assure families of deceased police personnel that the Force would never abandon them in their […]
Metro & Crime

Police ‘arrest’ goat after report of break-in

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in eastern North Carolina say they’ve “arrested” a goat after they got a call reporting an attempted break-in. The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday in the college town of Greenville. The Animal Protective Services unit of the Greenville Police Department said in a statement that offices arrived to find the goat hanging […]
Metro & Crime

Release abducted children within seven days, Umahi tells warlords  

Posted on Author   Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, Monday gave abductors of little children of Izzi clan in the state seven days to release the children with a promise of total amnesty for them.   The people of Enyibichiri Echi-alike in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state and their neighbouring Enyigba, Abakaliki Local Government Area all in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica