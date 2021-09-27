Kwara: Police arrest man for alleged killing of 9-year-old girl

Operatives of the Kwara state Police Command have arrested a man, Alade James, in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, in the process of burying the corpse of a 9-year-old girl, Faith Samuel, allegedly killed for money rituals.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had killed and was burying the 9-year-old girl by name Faith Samuel of Onireke area in Offa.

“The corpse was recovered with a N1,000 note buried with it and had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy after certifying her dead by a doctor.

The suspect confessed to the killing for money making rituals. The parents of the deceased have been contacted while the state

Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet investigation into the murder.”

The statement added that the Command also received an information about the kidnap of one Kafayat Jamiu, 25, of Olupo farm settlement, Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, while sleeping in her room by unidentified gun men, saying the Command’s tactical teams in conjunction with local hunters and vigilantes had been dispatched to the bushes for “search, rescue and possible arrest of the kidnappers.” The statement said:

“The efforts yielded a positive result early this morning (Sunday) at about 0140hrs when the victim was rescued unhurt, the kidnappers escaped with bullet injuries while one locally fabricated assault rifle with four AK 47 live ammunitions were recovered. Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are being intensified.”

