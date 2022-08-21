News

Kwara Police Command disowns viral video of policemen protesting non-payment of salary

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN Comment(0)

Kwara State Police Command has dissociated itself from a video already spiralling on Facebook, regarding a protest by some purported policemen over non-payment of one year salary.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara state Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said the characters that were seen in the video are police special constabularies recruited to complement the operations of community policing, stating that the concept of community policing and recruitment of special constabularies is voluntary in nature since they are not on monthly remuneration like the conventional policemen.

He added: “This much the constabularies were briefed before taking up the job. Besides, the job is not a full time job.

“Due to the complaints of the constabularies regarding non-payment of stipends by the state government, the constabularies were invited for a meeting by the state government on ways by which their complaint could be looked into, hence their invitation to the government house today (Saturday).

“It was surprising that the same set of constabularies after the meeting with agents of the state government could go online with a video claiming that the government was owing them salaries for a year

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC to Committee: Your decisions’ll affect Congresses, Convention positively or otherwise

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the party’s Membership Registration/ Revalidation Appeal’s Committee, stating that the decisions of the committee would determine the success of the congresses and National Convention of the party. The Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee charged the committee to be fair to all members of the party. Inaugurating the 18-member […]
News

Abandoned Ado-Iworoko road’ll be completed in 2022–Lawmaker assures Ekiti residents

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Residents of Ado Ekiti have been assured that road construction in Ado-Iworoko, would begin in 2022. The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Mr Femi Bamisile, who gave the promise, said government would fast track the completion of the road, which is the major link to the northern senatorial district […]
News

Nigeria condemns coup d’etat in Guinea

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed sadness over the coup d’etat that took place on yesterday in Guinea, describing it as a clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.   In a statement marked NO: MFA/PR/2021/24 and dated September 5, 2921, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the coup in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica