Kwara Police Command Rescues Abducted Chinese, Arrests Suspect

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Chinese national abducted by gunmen in Kwara State last week has been rescued.

According to the spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, the kidnappers gave up and abandoned the victim as a result of pressure mounted on them by security operatives.

The statement stated that: “The Command wishes to inform the general public that the efforts by the police and other security operatives deployed in the search and rescue operation of a Chinese citizen abducted by some gunmen on 3/7/2022 at CGC Construction Company along Shao/Oloru express way yielded positive results.

“The pressure mounted on the kidnappers by the rescue teams became so intense that the criminals could no more withstand the heat, forcing them to abandon the victim and escape for their lives.

“The rescued Chinese citizen is currently undergoing medical examination to ascertain his state of health before his reunion with his family.

“The Policemen and the tactical teams deployed in the operation are still in the bushes in an effort to get the criminals arrested to face justice.”

It would be recalled that the kidnappers killed an Inspector of Police, Adebayo Adeforiti, during the kidnapping operation.

Meanwhile, the Command’s spokesman has also confirmed the arrest of one Ibrahim Hamza. 41, of Orisunbare area of Okolowo, Ilorin for alleged involvement in money ritual.

 

